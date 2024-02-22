“Italian citizens, we learned today from the Ipsos survey, would like healthcare to be at the center of Italian politics. I don't necessarily always see it at the center of the debate. But I could have a sprain because I work in healthcare and therefore I would still like more attention.” Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom, said this on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit' organized by MSD Italia.
