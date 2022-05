There are people who, in two years of the pandemic, have never been infected with Covid-19. Research groups focus, for example, on health workers who were exposed to the virus and who had regular tests that never came back positive to rule out asymptomatic cases. From genetics to the details of your immune response, scientists are looking to study them to better understand how to avoid this disease.

