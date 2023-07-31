Genoa – “Having obtained a discount on services of 50 per cent of the cost above a certain threshold, the Liguria plans to reduce the resources to be allocated to passive mobility without taking any action, but only through an accounting operation. Once an agreed threshold has been exceeded, Tuscany will apply a discount of half the cost of the services, just as is done with “gold” customers, but Liguria will not improve the quality of life of its citizens who will continue to be forced into a real ‘health tourism’ to have what others have in their territory”, this is the comment of the Pd secretary Davide Natale on the news anticipated by Secolo XIX (read the piece here) of the agreement between Liguria and Tuscany on the phenomenon of passive health mobility between two regions, followed by agreements with Emilia Romagna and Piedmont.

“A choice that will only serve to confirm the status quo. What is still missing is a Plan based on staff recruitment, investments in cutting-edge equipment and modification of work organization, this is indeed a measure capable of marking a change of pace, which would allow Ligurian citizens to be treated without having to undertake journeys of hope even just for an eye examination. The data on passive mobility in Liguria is highly worrying, costing the Region 52 million euros, while Tuscany has active mobility, a demonstration that good administration knows and can solve the problem.

A new announcement can divert attention from reality, but we remember well that the “Restart” project it should have solved the waiting list problems but it didn’t. We are awaiting the mega event to present the agreement but in the meantime in Local Health Authority 5 no type of visit can be booked within the time frame of the request: for a short urological visit, instead of 10 days, you have to wait around seventy, for a gastroenterological visit 151 days instead the expected 10, and for a short colonoscopy 241 days, while for a deferred (max 60 days) of days it takes 340 days; and those citizens who cannot go to a private where will they go? In Tuscany, and if there are many, Liguria will also have an advantage. If they are unable to move, however, they will give up treatment ”, comments the secretary of the Ligurian Democratic Party harshly, numbers in hand.