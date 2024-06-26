“Car Ts, conceptually, are the evolution of immunotherapy, which the company has been studying for several years starting from solid tumors. Immunotherapy is based on stimulating the person’s immune system to fight the tumor disease. In in the case of Car T, however, the therapy is personalized: the cells of the individual patient are taken and engineered to make them work against the specific antigen present in the patient’s disease”. These are the words of Cosimo Paga, Executive country medical director of Bristol Myers Squibb, on the occasion of the press conference promoted by the company in Rome on the occasion of Aifa’s green light for the reimbursement of 2 Car-T therapies in the oncohematology field: idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) in the treatment of multiple myeloma and lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso -cel) for adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma for multiple myeloma. Liso-cel is also indicated for primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and grade 3B follicular lymphoma in relapse or refractory to treatment after two or multiple lines of systemic therapy.