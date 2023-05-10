“Systemic lupus erythematosus is a multi-system, complex and sometimes serious disease. However, it is little known and this pathology is never talked about enough. For this reason, correct information is needed, especially today. There are so many false myths to dispel that many people still give up treatment today. Not only is it a disease that is little known among the general population but it is also little known among doctors”. So Rosa Pelissero, president of the Italian Les Odv Group, a voluntary support organization for people suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus, speaking today in Rome at the press conference “Systemic lupus erythematosus, new treatment opportunities” promoted on the occasion of World Lupus Day to take stock of the important therapeutic innovations currently available to control the disease.

“There is a lot of talk about early diagnosis but it is not an easily achievable goal – Pelissero remarks – The fatigue caused by the disease, different from any type of asthenia and tiredness, is still often mistaken for depression today”.