“I think initiatives like this are very important, especially for people who are at home and feel alone because maybe they have received a diagnosis and feel it as a sentence, as something that overwhelms you. I tell these people not to stop and not to get discouraged, to go all the way and find the specific centers, where there are solutions.” This was said by Rossella Repaci, a patient with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, at the presentation of the campaign ‘Make room for the heart’ dedicated to the pathology and organized in Milan on the eve of the third “Run For Inclusion”.