Will we soon have to show a white paw to enter a restaurant, participate in a concert or take the plane? So many activities today largely restricted, or even banned due to the health crisis, and the resumption of which could mean the start of a return to “normal life”. It is also to offer a “perspective” to their inhabitants that many governments say they are considering the establishment of “health passes” and other “vaccine passports”, supposed to help loosen the grip of the Covid around our lives. daily. “I feel that there is a lot of confusion sometimes on this subject”, declared Emmanuel Macron at the end of February, acknowledging that this type of device posed ” many technical questions, respect for individual data, organization of our freedoms ”, requiring heavy preparation “Technical, political and legal”. Where are we in this preparation? Does France, as on other issues, lag behind its neighbors? What projects are on the table and what problems do they pose? Decryption.

1. Health pass or vaccination passport?

Even if they are often confused, the two concepts do not address the same issues. The “health pass”, as the Head of State uses the expression, can be implemented at the national level, to support the reopening of restaurants and other cultural venues. A “minimalist” version would consist of registering at the entrance to this type of establishment by scanning a QR code (possibly on the TousAntiCovid application) on your mobile phone. This would make it possible to trace the people present in these closed places and to warn them if a positive case was detected there. The more drastic version consists in simply conditioning access to these places to people who can “prove” their non-contamination with the virus: by presenting, as desired, a PCR test lasting less than 72 hours (or 48 hours). , depending on the degree of requirement), a “reliable” antigen test (with the same expiry date), a vaccination certificate, or even a document attesting to the presence of antibodies, for those who have already caught the Covid. Documents that would be collected, again, on a smartphone application. As its name suggests, the “vaccine passport” is supposed to facilitate international travel, in addition to what is already authorized by the health pass. It is based on having received the two prescribed doses of vaccine.

2. All-round projects and bilateral agreements

For the moment, what dominates is the multiplicity of initiatives and their disorderly nature. Hence this unfortunate impression of “every man for himself” on a global and even European level. After Israel, which issues a “green passport”, to be downloaded a week after the second injection of vaccine (see below), it is China which has just launched its “health certificate for international travel”, which is not compulsory. and reserved for Chinese only. United States and United Kingdom are also working on similar devices. In Europe, several countries, such as Greece or Cyprus, are pushing for the adoption of this type of “passport”, in the hope of reviving their economy, which is largely based on tourism. These two states have already signed bilateral agreements with Israel allowing free movement, in one direction or the other, of their vaccinated nationals. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said he was negotiating with the United Kingdom for a similar agreement.

For its part, Spain hopes to find a solution to save the tourist season… but not at any cost. “The debate has only just begun and the ‘safe’ tourist corridors will not work for a few months, explained the Spanish Ministry of Tourism, at the end of February, quoted bythe echoes. We are exploring all possibilities and we want broad agreements. ” A caution linked to the way in which the summer 2020 season was able to feed the second wave of contaminations, in the fall, and to the fact that there is still no certainty as to the impact of vaccines on contagiousness.

In northern Europe, several countries do not display the same patience. Iceland has put in place, the first, a certificate of vaccination necessary for its nationals as for tourists in order to access the country without going through a strict quarantine of one week, two PCR tests to the key. Denmark has done the same, pending the launch of a “coronapass”, which should concentrate in a single application the information allowing to detail the immune status of a person. And everywhere, initiatives are flourishing …

3. Soon a single system for the Europe of 27?

Faced with such a cacophony, the European Commission was forced to react. Ursula von der Leyen announced a few days ago that a project for a “digital green pass” would be presented on March 17, before being discussed at the European summit on March 25. “It is about gradually allowing Europeans to move safely within the EU or outside, for work or tourism”, justified the President of the Commission.

This green passport would take as an example the application developed in Israel, and could attest to a vaccination, a negative screening or a serological status showing that one has been cured of the Covid. But it is unlikely that the device can be adopted before the summer.

4. What are the airlines doing?

In the sky, the health crisis has wreaked massive havoc (- 66% of attendance and – 430 billion euros in turnover in 2020). Also, the companies plead for the installation of a sesame in order to facilitate the flights. It is for this purpose that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has designed a Travel Pass, an application that displays and authenticates passenger health data. On Monday, Singapore Airlines announced that it would soon be testing the device on its flights between the city-state and London. Other companies, such as Air New Zealand and Emirates, are expected to follow. Problem: Air France has chosen a competing application, ICC AOKpass (for AntibodyOK), to test it on its flights between Roissy, on the one hand, and Guadeloupe and Martinique, on the other. “I would have preferred Air France-KLM to take the Travel Pass, but hey, we are not here to impose our solutions”, reacted on France Info Alexandre de Juniac, the director general of IATA.

5. What are the legal risks for our freedoms?

If many actors, starting with the executive in France, are walking on eggshells with the concept of the vaccine passport, it is because it is not exempt from legal, ethical and even political risks. Obviously, it is impossible to impose restrictions on obtaining a vaccine if it has not yet been offered to the entire population. However, in France, we are still far from it: Monday March 8, only 5.96% of French people had received their first dose, and 2.95% both doses … “In addition to the effective accessibility of the vaccine, for such a passport to be admissible from the point of view of fundamental rights, people should be clearly informed of the benefit-risk of the vaccine”, which is not quite certain, also points out the professor of law Serge Slama, who also warns about the unvaccinated because of medical contraindications.

Last worry, at a time when hospital hacks are on the increase, will all these applications guarantee sufficient health data protection? If the CNIL validated, on December 29, 2020, the file of vaccinated people, it made it clear that it will have to“Reconsider” the file, if this file must feed a future vaccination passport. As we can see, it will take more than sleight of hand to impose this idea on everyone.