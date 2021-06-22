The federal government was informed in August 2020 that Bharat Biotech, maker of Covaxin, estimated a price of 100 rupees per dose (about US$1.34). The information is contained in a document got fur The State of São Paulo. In February 2021, the Ministry of Health purchased 20 million units of the vaccine for US$15 a dose – a price 1,019% higher.

The information was released on this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021). In reais, Bharat would charge around R$7.31 a dose, at the average price of August (when the value was released). The federal government paid R$ 80.70 (price in February, when the contract was signed).

O power360 questioned the Ministry of Health in March this year about the price paid for Covaxin. After two weeks, the office of the folder replied that it was not authorized to comment on the matter. He guided the article to inquire of Need Medicines, the Brazilian company that brokered the contract.

Need Medications also did not answer the questions. He claimed confidentiality clauses established by the Ministry of Health itself. Questioned again, the ministry no longer responded to the contacts of the power360.

Local media indicate that the Indian government paid between 206 and 295 rupees per serving. At the March price, this is equivalent to a range of R$15.70 to R$23.15. The Ministry of Health paid at least 249.6% more than India, considering these values.

Need Medicines stated to the State of São Paulo that the cost is determined by the manufacturer and that the price paid by Brazil “was established for other markets”. Also stated: “In August, when the vaccine was in phase 2 of clinical trials, there was still no way to scale the final price. In January, Bharat Biotech marketed the vaccine internally to the Indian government at a lower price than that marketed outside India. This is because the country is a co-developer of the vaccine and has made resources available to assist in its development”.

Although the contract has been signed, the Ministry of Health has yet to pay Need Medicines. It states that payment is only made after delivery of the doses.

All doses should have been delivered by the end of May. But no shipment has arrived in Brazil yet. According to the CNN, Need Medicines wait a license from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to import the first 4 million doses. The agency authorized the import of the quantitative on June 4th.

O power360 again questioned the Ministry of Health about the price paid for Covaxin, as well as about the need for the contract to be brokered by Need Medicines. The report also asked the Brazilian company if the amount paid by the Ministry of Health includes any tax. There was no return until the publication of this report.

