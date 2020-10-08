The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, participates in the meeting “Rethinking Spanish healthcare. A new healthcare for a new normal” held in Madrid and organized by EL PAÍS, this Tuesday. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

The Ministry of Health has agreed with the autonomous communities to take a first step to make the independent evaluation of the management of the pandemic that a group of 20 prestigious epidemiologists and specialists in public health have been asking for since August. Specifically, what the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) approved this afternoon was “the creation of a working group that will define the framework for an independent evaluation.” This group is given a period of one month to present its conclusions to the council.

Scientists published in August in the journal The Lancet a letter in which they listed the ravages that the coronavirus has caused in our country, and they wondered why it is in this situation: “Covid-19 has hit Spain hard, with more than 300,000 cases, 28,498 confirmed deaths, and an excess of around 44,000 deaths, as of August 4, 2020. More than 50,000 health workers have been infected, and almost 20,000 deaths occurred in nursing homes. “It is important that we know what happened, now that the situation is not as difficult as at the beginning, especially to be ready for a possible second wave in autumn,” said then one of the signers, Helena Legido-Quigley, Public health expert from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Initially, the Ministry of Health received the proposal with some coldness. Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) recognized that the evaluation was necessary but said that he did not know when it could be done. “We are all very overloaded and we must find the right moment,” he said. And he mentioned the difficulty of finding top-level specialists to carry out the external audit because, he assured, “most of the experts who have the necessary experience are very involved in the management of their outbreaks in their own countries.” After two months of the first letter – the experts again requested the evaluation in another missive in The Lancet last September 22-, Health has taken this first step. It does so a week after the meeting held by the minister, Salvador Illa, with several signatories of the manifesto last day 1.

The working group will be made up of the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, who will preside over it, and a representative from each of the communities, who will be appointed by the heads of the Health portfolio. At their meetings, these representatives may be advised and accompanied by technicians and experts from their respective Administrations, according to the agreement voted by the directors.

Only one community, the Basque Country, voted against the agreement, according to sources present at the meeting. In fact, the Basque Country affirms that it will not participate in the evaluation proposed by the ministry because “it has its own health system and a Basque public health service (Osakidetza),” explained a spokeswoman. “We defend that this is where we must carry out the analysis of the management of the pandemic. Furthermore, the Basque Country has already started an analysis process ”, he added. The community affirms that it “respects the decision” and that it will continue to “maintain an attitude of collaboration as it has done so far” but frames the decision to commission an external audit in the “centralization process” which ensures that it has been taking place for months. and that he already manifested in the presidential conferences organized by Pedro Sánchez during the pandemic. “Maintaining an attitude of respect and collaboration with the agreements adopted, the Basque Country has decided not to participate”, concludes the Executive chaired by Iñigo Urkullu.

Madrid, for its part, assures that it asked to change the legal framework of the agreement (the Public Sector Law) so that the working group raises the conclusions directly to the plenary session of the council so that they are approved “by consensus.”

The objective of the working group will be “to elaborate a proposal for an evaluation framework of the National Health System,” the ministry said in a press release. “It will define the lines of evaluation, the scope, the objectives, the parameters and all those necessary elements to carry out an independent evaluation as complete as possible of the system as a whole. ”Once they reach conclusions, they will take them to the plenary session of the Interterritorial.

For Joan Carles March, researcher and professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP) and one of the promoters of the letter, “a month is a long time to decide which issues are going to be evaluated”, but he values ​​the fact that barely a week has passed since they met with the minister until the signing of the agreement. The proposal, at the moment, “is not clear,” he adds. For now, it seems that it only consists of defining the topics, since there is no mention of the profile of the experts who will have to make this independent and external evaluation. “Better this than nothing,” sums up March. The epidemiologist Alberto García-Basteiro, another of the signers of the manifesto, assures that setting dates and activating the evaluation “is already good news” and points out that it would be good if, in addition to experts appointed by the communities, external specialists participated already from the design. “Consensus between the government and the communities is important if we want the evaluation to be credible and useful,” he adds.

The objective of the working group will be “to evaluate both the actions carried out by the health authorities during this period, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the National Health System at the beginning of the international pandemic situation.” The conclusions “will allow joint decisions to be made that correspond in order to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, public health services and the entire health care system to move towards a more robust, flexible and resilient National Health System that allows facing with the maximum guarantees the challenges that may arise and, in particular, future health crises, “says the agreement approved after the vote.

