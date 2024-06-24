Health | Owning a dog increases life expectancy, and this is why

Health|A dog has many health benefits. With a dog, the pleasure hormones hum, the blood pressure drops and the risk of cardiovascular diseases decreases.

What can a person do to promote their own health? One eats vitamins, the other gets a pet.

Pet owners live longer on average than those who don’t animals.

The beneficial effects of domestic animals on health are based on many factors, says the doctor of medicine and surgery, stress and well-being researcher The Langinvainio tribe.