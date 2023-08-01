The Quest Diagnostics laboratory launched a blood test that can be marketed in the United States without the need for a medical consultation. This is an important tool in the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and it comes just weeks after the approval in the United States of Leqembi, a drug that inhibits the secretion of beta-amyloid in the brain. This protein is one of the causes of brain degeneration and the development of Alzheimer’s disease and its early detection and treatment can slow the course of the disease in millions of patients.

