Health | Otto Invenius' childhood was overshadowed by pains, the cause of which was found at the dentist – “It was not a funny disease”

Finland biathlon has lacked a clear number one name for a long time.

Now the 23-year-old is becoming like that Otto Inveniuswho just before the World Championships hit hard results: 10th and 11th places last weekend in Anterselva, Italy.

Invenius himself is calm about his successes.

“That's not it, the shooting was great. I'm trying to get it to the World Cup. Let's see in which direction the condition goes. Isn't it still on the way up,” Invenius says by phone from Anterselva, where the national team stayed at the camp.

Invenius has not set any real goals for its first value competitions for adults.

“The goal is the best races of the season.”Invenius the rise towards the top of biathlon could not necessarily have been predicted a good ten years ago. He had pains as a child, which for a couple of years were a mystery.

When Invenius was 12 years old, the reason was finally discovered during a visit to the dentist.

“During the dental check-up, the dentist probably discovered childhood rheumatism from the wear of the jaws, and we ran tests,” says Invenius.

The diagnosis was a relief for Invenius, even though he didn't really understand what rheumatism was.

“It was a relief that some reason was found, because no one would ever believe me when I complained about the pain.”

How did this manifest itself?

“We wondered how one could always be in so much pain when the others weren't.”

Rheumatism hampered Invenius' childhood and especially sports.

“It was not a funny disease. I was active in moving around and played any number of sports. Rheumatism slowed things down. If the joints became inflamed, you couldn't play sports. Many exercises had to be missed.”

“ “I practiced biathlon for a long time with rheumatism.”

Otto Invenius pictured in 2019, when he won bronze at the Under-19 World Championships.

Rheumatism made it difficult especially doing athletics, but skiing was better because it doesn't involve so many jolts.

“Elbows had the most infections, but in the summer also knees and ankles.”

Biathlon also entered the sports selection at a very young age, at the age of 10.

“Yes, I practiced biathlon for a long time with rheumatism.”

However, Invenius emphasizes that rheumatism never discouraged him.

“It wasn't a world-shattering thing, because I also liked being still, but it did annoy me at times.”

“ “It just quietly passed.”

Otto Invenius won silver at the European Youth Championship 2022.

When the diagnosis was done, Invenius received medication and especially cortisone injections in the joints. However, the troubles did not completely disappear right away.

“Inflammations still occurred quite often, but the cortisone did help.”

Finally, during high school in Vuokatti, the rheumatism subsided. At that time, he visited the rheumatism clinic for the last time.

“When it had been a long time since the last infection, the medication was stopped. It [reuma] just quietly passed.”

When medication ended in 2016, the results started to improve even more. Invenius quickly became a young promise, as already in 2019 he won bronze at the under-19 World Championships. In 2022, Invenius won two silvers from the under-23 European Championships and one silver from the under-23 World Championships.

That's when Invenius appeared.

“I'm good at these jobs.”

At the same time, the expectations for him have grown and already in the upcoming World Championships. Invenius does not take pressure from them.

“I set more expectations for myself in the youth competitions when I took medals.”

The goals are in the upcoming value competitions and the first main goal is the 2026 Olympics, but Invenius hopes that his biathlon career will continue for several years after that.

“ “Each year has progressed, so I see no reason why I shouldn't continue to develop.”

Otto Invenius at the vertical shooting range.

At this point Invenius from Läppavirta does not hide what he intends to achieve.

“I know that development will always come as long as I stay healthy. Over time I will definitely be on the podium, but I don't take any pressure from it. The medals will come when it's time.”

It's not about lower podium places.

“I didn't win a single race in the youth competition. It left me digging a bit. One day I would like to win.”

Invenius also knows how he is progressing towards medal positions, especially with his mental journey in the 10 km sprint.

“I shoot for more certainty. In skiing, I lose by more than ten minutes to the best skiers. It has to be improved, but there are no quick wins in skiing. It's long-term work,” Invenius emphasizes.

“Each year has progressed, so I see no reason why I shouldn't continue to develop.”

Biathlon World Championships in Nové Město, Czech Republic, 7–18 February.