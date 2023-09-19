‘Golf-mania’ has broken out in Rome in view of the Ryder Cup which will take place for the first time in the capital from 29 September to 1 October. The orthopedists of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (Siot) analyze the strengths and weaknesses of this sport. “Golf is a sport suitable for everyone and for all ages – underlines Alberto Momoli, president of Siot and director of Uoc Orthopedics and Traumatology San Bortolo hospital (Vicenza) – but, like all sports, it requires much greater athletic preparation the higher the level reached. We therefore recommend an adequate warm-up and stretching of all muscle groups before the start of the sporting day and, for more experienced players, targeted athletic preparation followed by a personal trainer is useful. If you start playing golf after an injury or in the presence of joint prostheses, it is important to evaluate intensity, frequency and preparation in advance with your orthopedist.”

Here are the 5 ‘top’ reasons, according to orthopaedists, for playing golf at all ages and even after surgery: 1) It is a sport with little joint impact and low frequency of acute injuries; 2) It is an excellent cardiovascular exercise (especially when avoiding the golf cart) with beneficial metabolic effects. Especially since it is played outdoors; 3) Guarantees psycho-physical well-being; the natural environment of a golf course also helps the mind as well as the golfer’s need for concentration; furthermore, company can encourage socialization with advantageous effects especially in older ages; 4) Helps, even at a no longer young age, to maintain muscular trophism in all anatomical areas, also useful for everyday life; 5) It is the most recommended sport also for those who have a hip or knee prosthesis; the specific characteristics of this sport (low impact, coordinated movements) ensure that the prostheses do not have significant stress, allowing maximum peace of mind in practicing this sport even assiduously.

Not just benefits though. With golf there are also some pitfalls to pay attention to: from low back pain to elbow tendinopathy, to pain in the shoulders, wrists and knees. Orthopedists warn of the five most frequent pathologies in golf. 1) Low back pain. “The repeated stress of the athletic gesture in golf (the main culprit is the twisting of the spine during the swing) can cause pain in the spine, mainly in the lower part – the orthopedists point out – The pain is supported by a muscle contracture, sometimes temporary and reversible, but often due to excessive overload on the joint facets and the presence of discopathies. In this case it is advisable to have a medical check-up, any diagnostic evaluations and to abstain from golfing for a more or less long period, after the most suitable treatments. “.

2) Elbow tendinopathies. “Elbow tendinitis – underlines Siot – are due to the repetition of the typical movements of this sport, with continuous stress on the insertion of the forearm tendons on the bone. Epitrocleitis (also known as “golfer’s elbow”) is the most frequent pathology of the elbow, responsible for pain and can seriously limit athletic performance. Even in this case, the persistence of pain requires medical checks and adequate therapies (cycles of physiokinesitherapy, protection with appropriate braces, possible modifications to the grip of the club). 3) Shoulder pain. “Shoulder pain in golfers is related to an overload of the tendons called “rotator cuffs”; also in this case, repeated movements can cause acute inflammation, degeneration, bursitis, micro-lesions up to complete lesions of the tendons, especially of the supraspinatus – they recall – Diagnostic tests (ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging) can quantify the extent of the tendon damage and direct towards the most correct therapy which, sometimes, can also be surgical. Often appropriate physiotherapy treatments can solve the problem.”

4) Wrist pain. “As in the shoulder and elbow, wrist pain is linked to an inflammation of the tendons between the wrist and hand, in particular in the sheath surrounding the tendons (tenosynovitis); the transmission of the entire swing cycle to the wrist – observe the specialists – causes overloads that can lead to pain; protection is useful in this case, often used as prevention; early diagnosis and treatment prevents this pathology from becoming chronic with consequent abstention from sporting activity”. 5) Knee pain. “During the athletic gesture, the rotation of the hip is stabilized with the help of the knee which can undergo significant overloads, sometimes subject to injuries to the menisci or cartilage (often already worn in advanced age). The indicated therapy (sometimes even surgical) depends a lot on the extent of the damage, the age and the frequency of sporting activity”, they conclude.