The Ministry of Health and Community Protection is organizing the “Annual Congress for Human Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation 2024” during the period from January 27 to 30 in Dubai.

The event comes within the framework of government efforts to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation as it is considered a noble humanitarian act, reflects the values ​​of sustainability, enhances the achievement of the goals of the Quality of Life Index, and falls within the country’s directions, to be a model to be emulated at the regional and global levels in the field of transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues in light of what abounds. The UAE has the potential and capabilities in terms of medical personnel, health facilities, technological infrastructure, and international partnerships with the most prestigious international specialized institutions.

Through the conference, the Ministry aims to encourage the concept of organ donation during life, or after death, in accordance with the flexible legislation issued by the state, to keep pace with global developments, the most prominent of which is Federal Decree Law No. “25” of 2023 regarding donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

The importance of the conference is to focus on innovative solutions to improve the success rates of organ transplants and enhance their results for recipients by keeping up with best practices in the field of donation and organ transplantation, in addition to exploring the main effective strategies to enhance donation rates and the results of their operations.

The country is keen to achieve global leadership in the field of organ donation and transplantation by launching specific programs that reflect the level of progress it has achieved in its health system, which is witnessing rapid development.

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” is a national system that complies with the highest international standards and practices.

The program aims to encourage community members to donate organs and contribute to improving health and safety for all, facilitating organ transplantation, and encouraging the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Abdullah Ahli, stressed the Ministry’s keenness to launch initiatives and organize conferences on organ donation, and to increase community awareness in this aspect in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, health facilities specialized in organ transplantation, and several local and federal entities, with the support of From official, charitable, community and academic bodies, with the aim of saving patients’ lives and giving them hope of recovery.

He added that these are solid societal values ​​that the wise leadership has established in legislation and directives, because organ donation is a noble humanitarian act that enhances community solidarity.

The conference themes include addressing the challenges and opportunities related to organ donation after death, which includes strategies that will increase donation rates, discuss the legal and ethical considerations associated with it, in addition to enhancing the prospects for cooperation between health care professionals on the one hand, government institutions and community organizations on the other hand, in addition to Discuss the latest technological developments in this field, including innovative perfusion machines, organ recipient identification systems, and aspects of post-transplant care.

The Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation in the Emirates, Dr. Ali Abdul Karim Al Obaidli, said: “The conference will be a prominent event that brings together the leading minds of innovators in the field of organ donation and transplantation. Ways to confront challenges and work collectively to explore solutions that will reflect positively will be discussed.” On the future of organ donation.

He pointed out that “Hayat” is a national program that aims to support the state’s efforts to encourage individuals to donate their organs and tissues in accordance with international standards and practices followed in this field, with the aim of organizing the transfer, transplantation and preservation of human organs and tissues, to provide care for patients with organ deficiency, stressing that donation With organs, it renews hope in the souls of patients and their families, and enhances the health and safety of society and the quality of life of individuals.

The “Hayat” program provides the opportunity for residents of the Emirates, who are over the age of 21, to express their desire to donate their organs after clinical death. Organ transplantation constitutes a permanent and effective solution for many patients, and leaves a positive impact on both the donor and the recipient alike.

Statistics from the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat) recently showed that the number of people registered in the program reached 14,602 people, while the number of patients on waiting lists for donors reached 4,000, the number of donors reached 160 since 2017, and the number of organ transplant operations reached 460. Operations, including 111 operations since the beginning of 2023.

• “The conference encourages the concept of organ donation during life or after death.”