Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection organized a meeting of the National Committee for the Unified Health Plan and Strategic Planning for Health Personnel at its headquarters in Dubai, with the aim of setting the general framework and basic guidelines for developing the unified plan and the health personnel strategy, to develop the health care system and improve the quality of healthy life.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector and Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of the committee members, which includes executive directors and representatives of various health and educational entities in the country.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand stressed the importance of the meeting, which reflects the joint efforts to achieve the highest quality standards in the healthcare system, based on the directives of the wise leadership to promote public health as a basic factor for sustainable development, and in implementation of the objectives of “We the Emirates Vision 2031”, and in line with the positive developments witnessed by the health sector in the country.

He pointed out the importance of cooperation and coordination between the various stakeholders in the committee by enhancing effective communication and developing a clear roadmap to achieve the best global practices in providing healthcare, and planning health services based on accurate scientific analysis of the health needs of the community, which enables the effective allocation of resources and directing efforts towards health priorities. He pointed out the role of innovation in providing health services and the use of modern technology, including artificial intelligence, in analyzing data and making evidence-based decisions to plan and provide health services and employ health cadres, which contributes to improving the patient experience and increasing the efficiency of the health system.

Al Rand added: “Through our joint efforts, we aim to ensure that health services reach all members of society in a sustainable manner, in addition to the continuous development of health cadres and the provision of training programs that keep pace with the latest practices in the health field, which contributes to raising their efficiency and enhancing their skills.”