“Cataract surgery in Lombardy can only be performed in hospitals, with less qualified operating theaters, with lower requirements and without anesthetists. These conditions increase the complications of patients and as the bureaucracy is insensitive to these situations, we will help patients to assert their rights with a class action. There is a risk that in these conditions complications will increase by 3% on the total number of interventions, which means 18 thousand patients at risk per year “. This was stated by Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian ophthalmological society, in his speech during the press conference for the opening of the 18th Soi congress in Rome.