The Minister of Health, Mónica García, opens to study a proposal from the Basque Country by which it is contemplated to delay the voluntary retirement of Primary Care Physics at 72. Currently, like the rest of the workers, the doctors can withdraw at age 67 or from 65 if they are 38 and a half -quoted years old. However, for some time, and with the aim of alleviating the lack of doctors, there is an active retirement whereby primary professionals can voluntarily continue to exercise up to 70 years. Now, the ministry studies extending this age.

It was after a meeting that Mónica García held this Thursday with the Minister of Health of the Basque Country, Alberto Martínez, when the latter valued that the Ministry will study its proposal, which goes through “exceptionally and urgently and urgently voluntary retirement until 72 years in primary care, as in private medicine,” according to the Basque Health Department in a statement.

Health sources confirm ABC that the proposal is being studied and affect that it would be voluntary. In fact, as they point out, in the draft of the framework of the framework that the Ministry has sent to the unions already appears this measure. They also emphasize that there is currently the improved active retirement figure, to which 40 percent of primary care professionals who retired last year have been assigned. In principle, they add, it is not contemplated for specialties outside this area.

It makes no sense, Víctor Pedrera, general secretary of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), considers only the doctors who work in primary care and not to the rest of the specialties, so it remains “skeptical” before that possible delay. Until now, he says, «the result in primary care has been disparate, but in general it has been poor because the elementary working conditions are not the most optimal and most doctors, when they reach the minimum age to be able to retire, they do it without delays. It would be interesting that they did so extensible to other specialties where pains is less, ”he says.









In addition to being “little practical,” Critica Pedrera criticizes, the measure has other connotations that are not positive for doctors, because having two payers the tax treatment given to professionals is harder, so it ensures that this active retirement “is not a bargain.” The matter, he says, should be addressed “seriously” and thinking in the long term in the framework statute – the norm that regulates the working conditions of health professionals – “with a working conditions of doctors who are comparable to those of other countries of the European Union.” If not, he warns, the “serious adhesion problem” of doctors to the public health that currently exists will increase.

Lack of doctors

From the meeting with Mónica García, the Basque Government Health Minister stressed that the current “critical situation” requires “medium and long -term measures, but also urgent actions” such as delaying the voluntary retirement age. After the meeting, Alberto Martínez insisted that he will not be satisfied until “we have enough doctors to meet all the needs of society, a responsibility that corresponds to the ministry.”