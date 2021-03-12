Government does not rule out taking the current state of alarm beyond May 9 effective from October 25. For the first time since the decree to stop the escalation of the second wave was approved last autumn, the central Executive leaves the door open to try to extend it to continue giving the autonomies sufficient instruments to stop mobility and restrict fundamental rights without having problems with the courts.

It was the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who announced this Friday that the Government is not closed to any possibility because the goal is to “lower the incidence”. Darias echoed the sentiment of a good part of the technicians in his department and Moncloa who believe that the current state of alarm system, which places the communities as delegated authorities, is working “almost perfectly”, to the point that it has managed to clamp the second and third waves.

Darias particularly opened the door to continue with the state of alarm to ensure that Spain reaches 50 cases of cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants, the original objective set by the Government and, even, to continue pulling exception regulations to lower to 25 cases, the so-called “normal scenario”, in which Health specialists believe that it is possible to live with viruses without risk of stress the care and health systems.

According to sources from Moncloa, the Government would only resort to the extension of the state of alarm if the epidemiological situation had not improved in May, a scenario that “is not expected.” In the Executive they are aware of the difficulties that would have the endorsement of Parliament again to carry out a new extension.

However, they are also aware that movement restriction measures such as the regional perimeter closure or the curfews approved for the San José bridge and Holy Week would not be viable if the validity of a state of alarm that empowers the communities to lock up its citizens.

Today, the Government published in the BOE the orders for the perimeter closure between March 17 and 21 and from March 26 to April 9, except for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. In the text, the Executive recognizes that Madrid voted against the resolution and that Catalonia “did not cast any vote.” However, the Government recalls that, despite the negative vote of Madrid, “with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands”, what was decided by the Interterritorial Council is “mandatory” for all autonomous communities.

Darias did not want to reopen a debate today with the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which has already announced that it will not abide by the closure because it considers that the Interterritorial does not have the capacity to order this type of measures. According to the minister, the central executive “is not going to stop at whoever wants to confront”, but will be “with whoever wants to advance.” However, he insisted that The agreement, published in the BOE to “have greater efficiency”, is “mandatory”, both “de jure and de facto” and that Moncloa is willing to act if any autonomy breaches the text approved on Wednesday.