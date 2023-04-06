Health | One blood test has become a controversial issue – Doctors tell why iron deficiency is not always investigated as the patient would like

The so-called latent iron deficiency has become a hot topic in recent years. Many claim to suffer from strange symptoms, even if the hemoglobin level is normal. Doctors, on the other hand, disagree about how iron values should be examined and interpreted. With the help of several experts, we found out what it is all about.
Pauliina Romppanen HS
3:00 am
“What a help, when I’m endlessly tired and could only sleep?” asks an anonymous chatter in a Facebook group.
It doesn’t take long when several group members have rattled off the exact answer to the questioner:
“Have you measured your ferritin value?”
“You are very likely suffering from an iron deficiency.”
