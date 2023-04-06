Health | One blood test has become a controversial issue – Doctors tell why iron deficiency is not always investigated as the patient would like

Doctors have different views on how storage iron or ferritin values ​​should be interpreted and when measuring the reading is necessary at all. Iron deficiency can cause many symptoms, such as fatigue.

The so-called latent iron deficiency has become a hot topic in recent years. Many claim to suffer from strange symptoms, even if the hemoglobin level is normal. Doctors, on the other hand, disagree about how iron values ​​should be examined and interpreted. With the help of several experts, we found out what it is all about.

“What a help, when I’m endlessly tired and could only sleep?” asks an anonymous chatter in a Facebook group.

It doesn’t take long when several group members have rattled off the exact answer to the questioner:

“Have you measured your ferritin value?”

“You are very likely suffering from an iron deficiency.”