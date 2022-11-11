“The doctor of the post-Covid era must have pre-clinical and clinical, technological and IT skills, managerial skills, system skills and relationships with the various components of the National Health Service”. Thus the President of Enpam, Alberto Oliveti, on the sidelines of the second edition of Tech2Doc, an event promoted in Rome by the Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine. “The Enpam Foundation has signed an agreement with the ISS to ensure that it can provide digital health and telemedicine content useful for enriching the Tech2Doc platform”, he concluded.