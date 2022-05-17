The pandemic has caused a reduction in hospitalizations for acute coronary syndromes, heart failure or pulmonary embolisms. “Now the cardiologists must leave again – says Fabrizio Oliva, designated president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco) – taking advantage of what they have learned from the emergency”. For Oliva it is necessary “to strengthen the medical-nursing staff, adapt technologies, review the organization of the cardio-vascular department and collaborate with local medicine because chronicity is important”. On the research front, Oliva assures: “An extraordinary plan is ready for the next 4 years. Among the various points: census of cardiologists in the area; research protocol on heart failure, since only 58% of patients receive the recommended treatments, and a focus on secondary prevention ”.