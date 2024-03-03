Health | Olavi Mehtäläinen's heart was repaired with a rare procedure – this way, demanding open surgery was avoided

A rare heart surgery completely cured Olavi Mehtäläinen's valve defect.

To the beginning a secret that should not be told to Turku residents: in Sastamala, on the shores of Lake Kortejärvi, the person who spends most of his time in Pikku-Hyynilä Olavi Mehtäläinen is registered in Turku.

“This is my wife Sirpa's old home, we bought it in 1984, and we have to spend most of our time here,” says Mehtäläinen as he walks along the path plowed by the ATV's snow plow.