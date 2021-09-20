The health authorities in the country launched the national campaign for vaccination against seasonal influenza, and confirmed that there is no conflict or danger in obtaining the influenza vaccine for those who have received one or two types of “Covid-19” vaccine, provided that they are separated by a period of time of no less than three weeks.

This came during a press conference held by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in Dubai, to launch the campaign targeting

Most members of the community, with priority given to pregnant women, ages 50 and over, those with chronic diseases, children under five years, and health workers.

The press conference was attended by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, and the Director of the Public Health Services Department at the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Shamsa Lootah. Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, Head of the Immunization Department at the Ministry, and Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the Dubai Health Authority. Al Rand called on all segments of society to receive the influenza vaccine provided by all health authorities in the country, especially the priority groups, who are protected by the vaccine from any risks. potential.

Al Rand stressed that the annual national campaign to raise awareness of seasonal influenza is one of the most important events on the ministry’s agenda, based on its keenness to develop the health system’s response to respiratory diseases and strengthen surveillance mechanisms, in order to improve the results of the strategic indicator of the vaccination coverage rate according to international standards, by making it available in the health facilities network. The Ministry is aware of the importance of health security and the prevention and containment of risks as a national priority in the UAE. For her part, Al Hosani confirmed that there is no danger or conflict between the seasonal influenza vaccine and the “Corona” vaccines, provided that the two vaccines are separated by a period of no less than three weeks. She pointed out that the vaccine is a quadrilateral against four types of viruses, “H1N1-H3N2- and two types of influenza B”, stressing that there is no relationship between this vaccine and the “Covid-19” vaccine, with the aim of strengthening the immune system in the face of disease.

The campaign continues until the end of the year, targeting community members with awareness guidelines about the disease and its complications and ways to prevent it, in addition to providing vaccination to the widest extent to achieve comprehensive coverage, with an emphasis on the readiness of health facilities to receive those wishing to take vaccination according to precautionary and preventive measures, in addition to raising the level of coverage. vaccinations among health workers, and raising their efficiency with the latest international recommendations and scientific methods through lectures and training workshops on the most important modern methods of preventing seasonal influenza and avoiding its risks.

Shamsa Lootah, Director of the Public Health Services Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, pointed to the adoption of a well-thought-out plan to deal with seasonal influenza by raising the readiness of hospitals and health centers to deal efficiently with all cases, and although the campaign coincides with the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts are intense and more extensive. And diversification to reach the largest segment, to educate society about ways to differentiate between symptoms of seasonal influenza and symptoms of Covid-19 infection, as well as awareness of the risks and complications of the disease and not to be lenient in taking precautions and preventive measures from it, and to ensure that the vaccine is taken before the start of the seasonal influenza season and to reduce its spread.

Influenza vaccine safety

Head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, stressed the importance and safety of the influenza vaccine and its effective role in reducing the disease and its negative complications, especially for groups most at risk of contracting influenza complications, such as children under five years of age, and adults over 65 years of age. pregnant women, people with chronic diseases such as asthma, heart disease, kidney, liver and diabetes, and health workers. Dr. Al-Awadi indicated the readiness of the primary health care centers in the Dubai Health Authority to receive members of the community to take the vaccine, taking into account the commitment to all precautionary measures to prevent and prevent infection.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

