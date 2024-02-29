British authorities are preparing Operation Menai Bridge in the event of the death of Charles III

British media continue to discuss the prospects for the death of King Charles III. There are no apparent reasons for this: Buckingham Palace claims that the king’s treatment is progressing as usual and he is not in danger yet. Despite this, according to experts, Charles decided to prepare in advance for the transfer of the throne to the heir, and the British authorities have already developed an action plan for this case.

In the event of the death of Charles III, Operation Menai Bridge will be carried out.

The Daily Express has named the code name for the operation that will be carried out in Great Britain when King Charles III passes away. The event plan was named “Menai Bridge”. The Independent claims that the country's authorities began preparing for its implementation back in September 2022, shortly after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the plan, the British Prime Minister and some members of the government will be the first to know about the death of Charles III. Then the incident will be reported on the BBC. After this, other media will spread the news.

The throne will immediately pass to Charles III's eldest son, Prince William. His wife Kate Middleton is expected to receive the title of Queen Consort

Following the announcement of the death of Charles III, Prince William will address the nation as the new monarch. In addition, mourning will be declared in the country.

Similar plans were developed for the predecessors of Charles III. Operation Tay Bridge was supposed to be carried out for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but the plan was needed ahead of time – it was used after the unexpected death of Princess Diana.

The measures taken in the event of the death of Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, were codenamed “Operation Forth Bridge”. Operation London Bridge was prepared for the queen herself, but this plan was never useful because the queen died in Scotland. Operation Unicorn (Scotland) was performed for her.

Charles III reads postcards from his subjects after news of illness Photo: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Reuters

Charles III plans succession to the throne in advance

British royal family expert Tom Quinn said Britain's King Charles III has begun preparations to hand over the crown to his heir earlier than expected. Before the king's illness, questions of succession were not to be discussed for at least another ten years. The expert notes that this may indicate the danger of the disease.

According to Quinn, the plans are being kept secret from the king's youngest son, Prince Harry. This is due to Harry’s reputation: the courtiers are afraid that in case of offense or dissatisfaction, he might tell the press about everything.

Related materials:

A source from the Spanish publication Marca claims that Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla are seeking to exclude Harry from the will. “They want Harry to have all his titles taken away, deprived of his right to inherit the throne and thrown out of the monarch’s will,” an anonymous courtier allegedly told the journalist. “Harry has long been a pariah in the palace, and they want this status to become official.”

The author of the monarch's biography, Robert Jobson, suggested that Charles would not abdicate the throne even with a serious illness. Britain has the Regency Act 1937, which allows the current monarch to transfer his responsibilities to a regent if he wishes. If Charles III becomes bedridden, Prince William will take over much of his work, including public appearances.

In February, Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles III had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Doctors noticed the cancer when the king was hospitalized due to an enlarged prostate. No other details were provided. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that specialists were able to identify cancer at an early stage.

After the discovery of the tumor, the monarch appeared in public several times. Buckingham Palace regularly talks about the progress of treatment and assures that there is nothing to worry about yet

The diagnosis made to Charles III is not made public, but palace representatives emphasize that it is not prostate cancer. According to urologist Benjamin Bryer from the University of California at San Francisco, this may mean that when examining the prostate, they discovered malignant cells that had developed in another organ, that is, metastases. Such tumors are less treatable.

The cancer might not have been found in the prostate itself. In particular, it could be noticed on x-rays, blood tests or tomography, or during cystoscopy. In this case, there might not have been metastases, so the prognosis is better.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III Photo: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Reuters

Charles III does not like chemotherapy, prefers herbal medicine and listens to the advice of an Orthodox monk

Another cause for concern relates to Charles III's commitment to alternative medicine. According to expert on the British royal family, former BBC journalist Tom Bower, King Charles III was always opposed to chemotherapy and preferred alternative medicine. “He’s a big proponent of herbal medicine and potions and things like that,” the expert says.

Bower believes that the king will turn to the English doctor Michael Dixon, who has been acting as chief court physician since 2023. Like Charles III, Dixon believes that diseases are best treated using unconventional methods.

I assume that the king is currently taking advice from a man named Michael Dixon, whom he has supported for many years and who runs his – the king's – own institute of alternative medicine and natural healing methods. Many consider him untenable, but the king believes in him Tom Bowerexpert on the British royal family

In addition to herbal medicine, Charles III was also interested in spiritual advice. Recently he turned for help to Archimandrite Ephraim, the abbot of the Vatopedi monastery on Mount Athos. In the past, Karl repeatedly visited Orthodox monasteries on Mount Athos and listened to the opinion of Ephraim.

The British monarch resumed contact with his spiritual mentor after his cancer diagnosis. “Yes, we have kept in touch since he was diagnosed, and I believe that he will be able to overcome the disease,” said Archimandrite Ephraim. “We have a very good understanding.”