Health | Obesity used to be treated with amphetamines, now with surgeries and drugs – Historian does not believe that there is a “magic bullet” to solve the epidemic

Social media incites phenomena around obesity, historian Eve Hyrkäs says. The messages of scientific studies are often repeated in a simplified form to make them easier to understand and spread.

History teaches that there is no miracle cure for obesity and shows how many ways it has been approached, reminds researcher Eve Hyrkäs. Obesity issues have been solved in turn by Agrologists and psychoanalysts.

It wasn’t easy With the Anti-Obesity Association in 1950.

After the wars, the new association was laughed at, and its members had to justify the reasons for the existence of the association. One of its advocates was a Nobel laureate in chemistry Artturi Ilmari Virtanenwho reminded that in addition to a lack of vitamins, in countries with a high standard of living there can also be a problem of “obesity, or to put it more nicely, gaining weight”.