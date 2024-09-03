Health | Obesity ages a person in a way that is only now being understood

Obesity makes you age prematurely, says a recent Finnish-British study. The information of more than 80,000 Finns was included.

A recent Finnish-British study shows that obesity is connected to all the hallmarks of aging and increases related diseases. For example, type 2 diabetes can age a person in many different ways.

Fatness appears to accelerate aging. This is indicated by many studies published in recent years, and the scientific evidence on the matter is getting stronger all the time.

The idea that being overweight accelerates the pace of aging corresponds in many ways to everyday observations. The accumulation of age starts to show in overweight people often earlier than in normal weight people.