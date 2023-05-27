“This project was created to ensure healthcare assistance to those people who are excluded from it for various reasons, such as the homeless or foreign citizens. To date we have assisted 170 people”. This was stated by Paolo Nusiner, president of Gemelli Isola Tiberina, on the occasion of the presentation of the “San Bartolomeo Project”, launched by the Gemelli Isola Tiberina hospital, in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, Deloitte and the Deloitte Foundation.