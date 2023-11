First, semaglutide was designed to regulate blood sugar in diabetics. Later, it was seen that it also helped to lose weight and was marketed as a weight loss medication, revolutionizing the pharmaceutical market. Now, a new study funded by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and reviewed by peers shows that it could help reduce cardiovascular accidents by 20%.

