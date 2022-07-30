The Ministry of Health has confirmed this Saturday the second death from monkeypox in Spain. In an update of its epidemiological bulletin, published this Saturday, the department of Carolina Darias notifies this death and communicates that it has already transferred the information to the World Health Organization and the European Commission, although it does not offer more information on this new death.

Health had reported on Friday the first death from monkeypox in Spain, which occurred in the Valencian Community. The two deaths mark the first monkeypox deaths in Europe and also the first outside of Africa along with one reported Friday by Brazil.

Spain is the country with the most registered cases of this disease in Europe and the second in the world. According to the report from the Ministry of Health, all the autonomous communities have reported infections, with Madrid in the lead (1,462), although in recent days there has been a significant rebound in Catalonia, which has already reached 1,226. Behind are Andalusia (498), Valencian Community (213), Canary Islands (102), Basque Country (98), Balearic Islands (89), Aragon (45), Galicia (37), Asturias (36), Castilla y León ( 31), Castilla-La Mancha (23), Extremadura (20), Murcia (19), Cantabria (15), Navarra (8) and La Rioja (2).