New cases of coronavirus continue to be counted by the thousands in the second wave. The Ministry of Health has notified 9,906 new diagnoses of covid-19 this Tuesday. It is a very high figure, but it means a drop in the number of new daily infections. For almost three weeks, communities have reported at least 10,000 new cases a day, climbing to 12,272 diagnoses last Friday. It will take several days to see if this data means a change in trend in the number of new infected with the virus.

The Community of Madrid continues to bear the worst part of the pandemic in Spain. It accumulates a third of the new infections, despite the fact that its population accounts for 14% of the country.

Along the same lines, the cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks continues to grow day by day. A month ago the national average was below 200. This Tuesday it is about to exceed 300, with 294 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The region that drives this rate is Madrid, where the incidence shoots up to 784. It is almost double that of a month ago.

The second autonomous community with the worst epidemiological situation is Navarra, with a cumulative incidence of 686, the same rate as Madrid 10 days ago. La Rioja is the third most affected, with 464, followed by the two autonomous regions that surround the Community of Madrid: Castilla-La Mancha (427) and Castilla y León (398).

On the other side of the scale are the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community (both with 108) and Galicia (111). It is a positive situation compared to the rest of Spain, but it is the same level of incidence as the United Kingdom (102), where new restrictions have been approved. It is far from the average incidence of European states that are containing the second wave better than Spain, such as Italy (37) or Germany (31). Angela Merkel’s government has just approved with the lander minimum incidence thresholds with which to apply restrictions.

On the other hand, deaths also continues to grow in Spain, with 203 new deaths reported. It is the highest figure for seven days. More than half, 107, correspond to the Community of Madrid. With this figure, the total number of deaths recorded by coronavirus climbs to 31,614, 2,600 more than just a month ago. There are thousands of deaths from coronavirus that these Health data do not collect, since the diagnosis was not confirmed with a laboratory test.

In addition, Health notifies 900 new hospital admissions related to coronavirus and 29 people who have had to enter Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The ministry’s data for this Friday arrived almost three hours later than usual, a delay that Salvador Illa has attributed to “technical problems.”

