The cumulative incidence continues to fall and stands at 206 cases Vaccination in Madrid. / EP

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,568 new cases of covid-19, a figure slightly higher than that of Wednesday. The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 3,180,212 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

345 new deaths were added to this Thursday’s report, compared with 388 last Thursday. Up to 68,813 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

The accumulated incidence fell again, this time, 12 cases compared to Wednesday, and stands at 206 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Fifteen autonomous communities are below 250 cases.

The coronavirus, in data



Currently, there are 12,831 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (13,495 yesterday) and 3,123 in the ICU (3,241 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 10.16% (10.67% yesterday) and in ICUs at 29.62% (30.55% yesterday).