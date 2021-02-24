The incidence continues to decline and stands at 218 cases per 100,000 inhabitants Vaccination in the Basque Country. / Efe

The Ministry of Health has notified 9,212 new cases of covid-19 this Wednesday, which confirms the downward trend of recent days. The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 3,170,644 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants also fell again and stood at 218, compared to 235 yesterday.

Health also reports 389 new deaths, compared to 443 on Tuesday. The total number of deaths with a diagnostic test since March rises to 68,468 people.

According to data from the ministry, there are 13,495 patients admitted for covid-19 throughout Spain (14,169 yesterday) and 3,241 in the ICU (3,365 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 10.67% (11.27% yesterday) and in ICUs, at 30.55% (31.54% yesterday).