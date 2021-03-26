Covid-19 continues to leave dramatic numbers in Spain. The country exceeded 75,000 official deaths this Friday (75,010 exactly) since the beginning of the pandemic by adding 590 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest figure of the last three weeks, but which confirms that the health emergency continues far from being controlled, and more if one takes into account that the excess of real mortality in the last year is over 90,000 people .

There was hardly any good news in the data update made public this Friday by the Ministry of Health. On the contrary, the number of infections also remained on the rise, with 7,586, more than a thousand more than Thursday, and the total number of confirmed cases already stands at 3,255,324.

The indicator that all eyes are on, cumulative incidence, maintains its upward trend. This Friday it grew four points and reached 138.63 cases, the highest rise since January and the highest figure since March 9. The continued decline in this statistic from January 27 to March 17 is far behind and there are already ten consecutive days of growth.

By territories, fifteen of the 19 (the 17 communities and the two autonomous cities) continue to rise. Melilla marks the national maximum, with 501.81 cases, with Ceuta, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country above 200, while the Valencian Community registers the country’s minimum, with 28.52 cases, ahead of the Balearic Islands, Murcia , Galicia and Extremadura, the only ones that are below 100.

Hospital pressure is the only table that improves, slightly, compared to the previous day. The total number of beds occupied by covid patients is 6.09% (6.23% on Thursday) and in ICUs this figure rises to 18.40% (18.62%). Meanwhile, the positivity rate rebounds four hundredths and stays at 5.56%.