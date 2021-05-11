The cumulative incidence continues to decline and this Tuesday stands at 180.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days A toilet in a hospital. / RC

The Accumulated Incidence (AI) of covid-19 continues its unstoppable decline in Spain for another day and this Tuesday stands at 180.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a drop of more than nine points compared to the report published by the Ministry of Health the day before. In the last 24 hours, 4,941 new infections have been reported, 1,411 less than last Tuesday, and 205 victims have been added to the list of total deaths since the start of the health crisis.

The positivity in the virus detection tests, an indicator that reflects the evolution of the pandemic, gives rise to some optimism. According to Health, 6.03% of the tests that were carried out throughout this Monday yielded a positive result, 0.06 points less than throughout the weekend. All the communities are below 10%, except Aragón, which is already close to achieving it (10.61%).