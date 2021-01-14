The data of new positives that the Ministry of Health gave this Wednesday, 38,869 registered in 24 hours, is by far the worst ever reported. The previous record stood at 25,595, on October 30. The figure is 53% higher than the previous day, and triples the maximum reported during the first wave, although it must be taken into account that then only the most serious cases were tested and it is estimated that two thirds remained undiagnosed. But, even so, the 38,000 of this Wednesday would be at the maximum levels (and more if one takes into account that now not all those infected are tested, since they are asymptomatic that they do not go to the doctor and it is calculated that these are a 20% or 30% of the total). This report already includes 2,176,089 positives.

En español

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who appeared after the Interterritorial Council but before the data was published, already warned of a “significant increase”, which he referred to the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, the preferred indicator for follow the evolution. This has gone in 24 hours from 454.22 to 492.88, an increase of 8%; an increase of 66% in one week and 94% from December 23, the day before the holidays began, to which all specialists attribute this increase. The communities of the Balearic Islands (613), Castilla-La Mancha (636), Castilla y León (539), Catalonia (527), Valencia (609), Extremadura (1,131), Madrid (628), Murcia (713) and La Rioja (650) are already above 500, a level of extreme risk, as described by the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has asked the population to respect “scrupulously” the measures adopted by the autonomous communities.R. RUBIO / EUROPA PRESS | VIDEO: ATLAS

The big difference with the first wave is mortality. The record of cases does not correspond – yet at least – one of deaths, although these do rise. Taking those reported in the last seven days, there are 1,439 deaths, at the level of December 13, when the pandemic was in incidences of around 200, close to the minimum of the second wave (189). The report already includes 52,878 deaths.

And if the cases have risen, the impact is already notable in hospitalizations. Currently 14.64% of hospital beds (18,215 people) are occupied by people with covid, when a month ago 9.22% were, 11,648 patients. And the occupation of ICUs is accelerating: they already dedicate 24.76% to people with coronavirus when on December 11 it was 9.22%.

“The current data are very bad and it is possible that they will get worse in the coming weeks, since the effects of Christmas and specifically the end of the year have not yet been seen”, says the epidemiologist of the European University of Valencia Patricia Guillem . “I think it should be a priority to lower the figures and that for that the only method is the strictest confinement because even if partial measures are taken there is still a lot of movement of the population. These measures should be adopted from a single direction, because if we do not have 17 different ways of understanding the restrictions ”.

“Look, we had warned, but we were only thinking of being able to save Christmas and it was already proven that family and social gatherings were devastating,” says the nurse specialist in health administration Guadalupe Fontán with obvious dismay.

Faced with this situation, Illa hopes that the forcefulness of the measures taken – and recalled that the state of alarm that protects them lasts until May 9 – could break this progress, although there are “very tough weeks”, he warns.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease