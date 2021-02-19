The cumulative incidence falls below 300 cases and stands at 294

The Ministry of Health has notified 11,435 new cases of covid this Friday, so the total number of infections in Spain already rises to 3,133,122 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 294, compared to 320 yesterday.

397 new deaths were added to this Friday’s report, compared to 388 yesterday and 530 last Friday. Up to 67,101 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since March.

Currently, there are 16,314 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (17,259 yesterday) and 3,739 in the ICU (3,822 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,240 admissions (1,344 yesterday) and 2,065 new arrivals (2,273 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 12.83 percent (13.53% yesterday) and in ICUs at 34.77 percent (35.39% yesterday).