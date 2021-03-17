The Ministry of Health raises the number of suspected thrombi cases in Spain to three in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition to the 45-year-old teacher who died in Marbella in the last hours due to “ischemic stroke with hemorrhagic transformation”, on Tuesday afternoon a case of abdominal venous thrombosis was reported, which has not been fatal, in another young person who was inoculated with the British formula recently.

These two cases are added to the first suspicious episode registered in the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System on March 15, that of a person who suffered a «cerebral venous» thrombosis in the «venous sinuses», accompanied by a «decrease in platelets» and a “Activation of an irregular coagulation” and that he managed to survive this crisis. This first documented case was the one that led to the preventive suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca in Spain on Monday, joining another ten chapters of embolisms detected last weekend in Norway and Germany.

For its part, the Valencian Ministry of Health investigates other types of thrombi that have been detected in two national police and a civil guard, although no relationship with the vaccine has been confirmed.

As the Ministry of Health explained today, the three cases are “thrombotic events that by themselves, although infrequent, can occur in the general population.” However, these three episodes have the particularity that “thrombotic events have been associated with a decrease in the number of platelets in the blood”, a totally unusual coincidence. “This fact may suggest an abnormal activation of the coagulation system that would be associated with this formation of clots in locations that are not the most common,” said today of the department headed by Carolina Darias, who nonetheless emphasized that these three crises they are framed in the «context» of 975,661 people vaccinated in Spain with the prophylaxis of the University of Oxford.

Investigations underway

The three episodes of thrombi have already been included in the FEDRA database (Spanish Pharmacovigilance, Data on Adverse Reactions) that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) shares with the rest of international regulators.

Health insisted that the AEMPS, together with the rest of the regulatory agencies and the EMA (European Medicines Agency), is “gathering more information” and is carrying out an “exhaustive” investigation to find out whether in addition to a “temporary relationship »With the administration of the vaccine, there is a« possible causal relationship ».

«The evaluation of this type of signs can end up finding an alternative cause to the administration of the vaccine or, in the case that it is attributable to the vaccine, it can lead to measures that try to minimize the risk (for example, the identification of factors that predispose to the appearance of this type of thrombosis and the limitation of the use of the vaccine when this risk factor occurs) », the Ministry of Health explained in a note.

The vaccination process with AstraZeneca has been suspended for at least the next two people, pending the results of the studies being carried out by regulators, in particular the EMA, which this Thursday has promised to give a verdict, which in theory should serve as a guide to those from European countries that have prevented vaccination with any batch of the formula from the Swedish-British laboratory, including Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Holland, Sweden, Lithuania or Portugal.

On Tuesday, however, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, seemed to advance that the European regulator does not seem to consider advising against inoculation of the compound under suspicion. “We remain firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing coronavirus with its risk of hospitalization and death is greater than its possible side effects,” Cooke said as EMA technicians continued to analyze the thirty cases of those “Strange” pictures of thrombi reported in the European Union.

WHO endorsement

This same Wednesday, the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) asked countries with doubts to resume inoculations. “The number of serious adverse events identified after vaccination has been extremely low among the millions of people already inoculated,” said the WHO, which insisted that there is still no “evidence of a link” between strokes and punctures from AstraZeneca. for which he stressed that “it is important that vaccination campaigns continue to prevent disease and deaths from covid.”

For now, the only fatality in Spain after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine is the teacher from Malaga. According to the newspaper Sur, the 43-year-old woman who worked in a Marbella center, died on Tuesday from a brain hemorrhage. You received the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 3. Hours later, he began to feel bad and went to the Emergency Room at Hospital Quirón with symptoms of headache and general malaise that specialists attributed to the usual side effects of the drug. Days later, on March 13, he returned to the hospital because he continued to feel ill. They carried out a CT scan where they did not appreciate anything significant, proof that they practiced it again the next day. It was then that they detected a massive hemorrhage that they tried to drain in a surgical intervention during which they discovered edema (accumulation of fluid in the brain).

The woman, mother of two minors, worked in an institute on the Costa del Sol and had no previous pathologies. By protocol, after his death they performed a diagnostic test for coronavirus that came back negative. The body is now awaiting a clinical autopsy to determine the causes of death. Quirón has already reported the case to the Spanish and European Medicines Agencies, also by protocol after the precautionary suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca in Spain.