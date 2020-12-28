According to the Meteorological Department, there is going to be very cold in North India. Consuming alcohol at New Year’s celebrations or at home can cool your spirits. Issuing an impact-based advisory, the Meteorological Department said that from December 28, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan will face ‘severe’ cold wave. During this time, problems like flu, colds, bleeding from the nose are more likely to happen and due to prolonged cold, their problems may increase.

The Meteorological Department suggested other alternatives instead of alcohol in the cold.

Advice forbids people to drink alcohol at New Year celebrations or parties. The Meteorological Department says that it reduces body temperature. Therefore, it is better to stay at home and eat fruits rich in vitamin C. Also, to combat the effects of cold wave, moisturize your skin regularly.

The met dept is advising against drinking alcohol in the impending cold wave conditions to hit the North from Dec 26.

Too much alcohol is harmful to your heart in winter

It is generally believed that alcohol is helpful in driving out cold. His drinking provides warmth to the body. But this is a misconception. Experts say that excessive consumption of alcohol in winter can prove very harmful for the heart. Due to this, not only do you have a cold and cold, but the risk of heart attack can also increase up to 30 percent. According to him, the blood vessels in the winter shrink, due to which the heart has to work harder to continue the blood flow. In such a situation, drinking alcohol becomes more dangerous for your heart. In winter, the body’s system works differently. Drinking alcohol causes the body and its vital organs to cool down.

Drinking alcohol in cold increases the risk of hypothermia

Many research has revealed that drinking alcohol in the cold makes one feel warmer, but it can actually lower the body temperature despite the outside cold and increase the risk of hypothermia. In the normal process, cold occurs when the blood flows from the skin to the organs, due to which the temperature of the body increases. But drinking alcohol makes this process completely opposite. This means that the blood flow in the skin increases and the mercury of the body declines rapidly.

