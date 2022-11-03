Health | New slimming drugs are also expected in Finland – The doctor tells who the drugs are not suitable for

Last week in HS, a Canadian professor knocked out the familiar hokeys about weight loss and suggested diet pills as a solution for treating obesity. In the next few years, new, even better medicines will be coming to the market.

That’s it is complete nonsense. That’s how a Canadian professor of medicine emeritus Arya Sharma said about the instruction usually given to dieters, according to which they should eat less and move more.

His message in the HS interview published last week was that obesity is a chronic disease that willpower is not necessarily enough to defeat. More effective means are needed, such as bariatric surgery or drugs.

Professor at the Obesity Research Unit of the University of Helsinki Kirsi Pietiläinen is on the same lines as Sharma.

“Obesity should be treated without blaming the patient, just like any long-term illness.”

Kirsi Pietiläinen

He emphasizes that obesity doctors all over the world think that in order to facilitate lifestyle changes, drug or surgical treatments should be considered when necessary.

In the next few years, new, even better medicines will be coming to the market. The drug based on the satiety-regulating hormone tircepatide seems to be the most promising at the moment, thanks to which a person becomes full with a smaller amount of food.

In preliminary trials, patients who received the drug tircepatide lost an average of 24 kilograms over 72 weeks. Their weight dropped by about 22.5 percent.

“It’s already such a good result that more effective drugs are not necessarily needed,” Pietiläinen says.

So far, however, it is not known when the drug will be available on the market or what its price will be.

Senior physician Vesa Mustalami The pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimeasa says that in September, the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s tircepatide preparation, whose trade name is Mounjaro.

However, Mounjaro is not approved as a weight control drug, but its approved indication is the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Mustalammi estimates that the product has not yet had time to be put on sale in EU countries, because it has only been a month and a half since the marketing authorization was granted.

Currently, the Mounjaro product is sold in the United States, and even there only for the treatment of diabetes. However, according to Mustalami, the American Medicines Agency has approved an application for accelerated evaluation to expand Mounjaro’s indication for the treatment of obesity.

With medication can be of great importance to a dieter, Pietiläinen says.

“We have strong evidence that medication really improves results in weight loss. It has health benefits for sugar metabolism, blood pressure, cholesterol level and other associated diseases. For the whole quality of life.”

However, according to him, the cornerstone of the treatment is a healthy lifestyle.

“Some are able to correct their diet, increase their exercise, get enough sleep and manage their stress. For some, it is also enough for permanent weight loss,” says Pietiläinen.

If, however, the weight rises back to the previous readings or more after losing weight, many people blame themselves quite unnecessarily.

“It should be understood that the functions of a fat person’s body change so that they start favoring obesity. It’s really difficult to resist eating if the satiety hormones are not secreted enough,” Pietiläinen says

In his opinion, healthcare should be able to help these people.

European Union has currently approved four different preparations for the treatment of obesity.

Orlistat, which prevents the absorption of fats, has been used for the longest time, which is usually taken as tablets three times a day.

Mysimba is also taken as a tablet, which contains two different drugs, including naltrexone used to treat alcohol addiction and bupropion used to treat nicotine addiction and depression.

The human satiety hormone is mimicked by liraglutide, which is used at a lower dose to treat diabetes and at a higher dose to treat obesity. The trade name of the obesity drug is Saxenda. Saxenda came to Finland in 2018 and Mysimba around the same time.

The same satiety hormone is also mimicked by semaglutide, which received marketing authorization for the treatment of obesity in the European Union at the beginning of this year. In the treatment of diabetes, semaglutide has been used for a longer time. The medicine sold under the trade name Wegovy is not yet available in Finland. It is used as an injection once a week.

Obesity medicine According to Pietiläinen, it is usually prescribed to patients with a body mass index of over 30. If the patient has a disease related to obesity, such as diabetes or hypertension, the medicine can be prescribed already when the body mass index exceeds 27.

“Each drug has its own profile and they can also cause side effects such as nausea, constipation or diarrhea. That’s why they are used under a doctor’s supervision,” he says.

The problem with medicines is their high price. You can get Kela reimbursement for Mysimba and Saxenda under certain conditions.

To whom diet pills are not suitable then? According to Pietiläinen, it varies depending on the medicine.

He reminds that when prescribing obesity medication, it is necessary to take into account what other diseases and medications a person has in addition to obesity.

For example, strong painkillers or antidepressants can cause problems with some diet pills. The use of drugs that mimic intestinal hormones should be considered especially carefully if the patient has had, for example, pancreatitis.

Diet pills also not recommended for people with eating disorders.

“However, for example, the underlying cause of binge eating disorder may be precisely the lack of intestinal hormones. Up to 20 percent of obese people suffer from some degree of binge eating disorder,” Pietiläinen points out.

Then, according to him, the treatment must be carefully constructed so that, in addition to medication, the patient receives good treatment for his eating disorder and his general well-being, and his well-being is monitored during the treatment.

For the elderly, diet pills are prescribed only on the basis of special consideration.

“They have a higher risk of muscle loss and other disadvantages caused by weight loss than younger people,” Pietiläinen says.

Diet pills are not usually given to people under 18 either. The exception is liraglutide, which can be prescribed to people over 12 years old at the discretion of a pediatrician.