Health | New recommendation: THL recommends a booster dose of the whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women

August 23, 2024
in World Europe
The recommendation is based on the increased cases of whooping cough in Finland and elsewhere in Europe, especially in young age groups.

Health and the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL) recommends a booster dose of the whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women.

To the press release according to the aim is to prevent serious cases of whooping cough in babies. The vaccine can be given during a pregnancy monitoring consultation.

Whooping cough is dangerous for children under 1 year old and especially newborns. The first dose of pertussis vaccine is not given until three months of age.

The recommendation is based on the increased cases of whooping cough in Finland and elsewhere in Europe, especially in young age groups.

