Free telephone consultations and screenings to shine a spotlight on osteoporosis, raising awareness of the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles to improve bone health, in particular through correct nutrition, adequate and regular physical activity, as well as paying attention to individual risk factors. These are the objectives of Fedios (Italian Federation of Osteoporosis and Skeletal Diseases) for World Osteoporosis Day which is celebrated on 20 October. This year’s theme, promoted by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (Iof), is ‘Build Better Bones’.

Osteoporosis – explains a note – is a systemic pathology of the skeletal system, characterized by a low mineral density and the deterioration of the micro-architecture of the bone tissue, with consequent increase in bone fragility, and greater risk of fractures, also following of trauma with minimal energy. It is estimated that osteoporosis affects around 5 million people in Italy, of which 80% are post-menopausal women. But not only. This year, World Osteoporosis Day is also an opportunity to introduce the partnership between Feidos and the Mamog patient association (Mothers with pregnancy osteoporosis) with the common objective of providing information about this pathology which causes spontaneous fractures during the last trimester of pregnancy and in the puerperium.

Returning to the initiatives for the world day, on 20 and 21 October you can request a free telephone consultation with a specialist doctor by calling the toll-free number 800 909225. Furthermore, on 20 October, in some osteoporosis centers that have joined the initiative (list on the fedios.org website) it will be possible to carry out a free screening for osteoporosis.

Fedios’ commitment – explains the note – is to guarantee patients continuous support through information campaigns, use of volunteers at hospital facilities, investigations with the aim of identifying needs, critical issues and any good practices to facilitate access to the most appropriate therapies.

Patient compliance with therapies is among the main objectives of the association which promotes ‘èoraD’ (eorad.it), the awareness campaign dedicated to people on vitamin D therapy aimed at facilitating therapeutic adherence with a free ‘reminder’ service , simple and effective, which reminds you to take vitamin D regularly even at long intervals between one intake and another. The benefits of therapies are numerous and essential for health and their effectiveness depends greatly on the regularity of intake. The chosen platform, Whatsapp, is the most widespread and even elderly people have now learned to use it easily.

These important information projects – concludes the note – can be carried forward thanks to the unconditional support of Ibsa as main sponsor, Gedeon Richter and Organon, pharmaceutical companies that have chosen to support the cause.