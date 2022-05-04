There are already more than 200 reported cases of acute hepatitis in minors, who have not been infected with any of the viruses that cause the disease nor have they been exposed to environmental agents that usually cause inflammation of the liver. In Europe, the most affected region to date, an “event of concern” was declared despite the recognition that this disease is still “rare”.
#Health #childhood #hepatitis #continues #worry
Levi Strauss Will Reimburse Employees’ Abortion Travel Expenses in the US
(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co said on Wednesday it will reimburse travel expenses for its full-time or part-time employees...
Leave a Reply