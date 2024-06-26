“Finerenone has obtained reimbursement thanks to the Fidelio study, conducted on patients at high risk of progression to irreversible chronic kidney damage, represented by dialysis and transplant”. This is what Loreto Gesualdo, professor of Nephrology at the University of Bari Aldo Moro, said, illustrating the results of the ‘FIDELIO – DKD13’ study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of finerenone, a new drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in stages 3 and 4, associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, in addition to the standard of care. Finerenone has been admitted to reimbursement by Aifa and the news was announced by Bayer with the press conference ‘Towards a future without dialysis’.