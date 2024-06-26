“Chronic kidney disease certainly has an epidemic character today because, with the increase in the average age of the population and the surge in obesity, diabetes and hypertension, we have more and more patients with this disease: it is estimated that there are 850 million worldwide and about 5 million in Italy”. These are the words of Luca De Nicola, professor of Nephrology at the University of Campania L. Vanvitelli in Naples, regarding the incidence of chronic kidney disease, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Towards a future without dialysis’. On this occasion, Bayer announced the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to the reimbursement of finerenone, the new drug indicated for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in stages 3 and 4, associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, in addition to the standard of care.