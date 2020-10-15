Promises, they got some. And more than reason. The thousand demonstrators near the Ministry of Health, this Thursday in Paris, did not therefore rejoice when Jean Castex announced at the same time new measures in their favor. One hundred to two hundred euros in compensation for caregivers forced to give up their vacations in order to ensure continuity of service? The three-month advance release of the second half of the 183 euros increase promised to paramedics at the end of the health segur? “We haven’t received the first payment yet. We were promised for September. Now we are talking about the end of October ”, ironically Christelle.

The nurse at the Riom hospital does not take in the joke of this government calendar that fluctuates with the pills to be swallowed. She, like the collectives and unions who called for the strike, expected at least 300 euros increase for all paramedics. “When I went from a caregiver to a nurse, I had to give up all my seniority. I went back to 1,500 euros for a bac plus 3. This time, we are paid a bonus that does not even count for retirement ”, deplores this caregiver in the cardiology department. But if she manifests, it is not so much for her purchasing power as for the very possibility of exercising her profession properly. “It’s the most total disorganization. We had to ensure the reception of patients over 75 years old. But we already have younger Covid cases in our services ”, she emphasizes.

Disorganization, lack of resources, staff, exhaustion, brutal management … the ailments from which health personnel suffer have been known for a year and eight months that the mobilizations of hospital workers, joined by the medico-social, have lasted. But all the ingredients for the worst, endured during confinement, are in place to make the second wave hellish. “In Bourges, we were not in the most affected region. But I will remember all my life having to put naked people in bags like throwing them in the trash, slips Valérie Martin, nurse at Jacques-Cœur hospital. Currently, half of the 26 beds in our infectious disease department are occupied. We’re holding on. But without a staff or a doctor, what are we going to do if we need more beds? One night last week there was no more doctor. The interns handled the simplest cases. The others had to be sent 40 km away, to Vierzon or Saint-Amand. But no Smur (structure mob emergency and resuscitation island – Editor’s note) was not available. “

“We hold for people”, smiles Florian, an internal medicine nurse who came from Toulon to cry out his anger, barely two years after starting the job. Not far from him, one of his colleagues wrote on his white coat “Neither good nor bitch.” 2008… 2020. I quit ”. Throat tied, she relies on this inscription to signify her unexpected end of career. Frédéric, “Medico-psychological aid»At the CHU de l’Oise, is also thinking of turning the page. “I feel flouted by everything Macron or Castex says. I’m tired of not being able to do my job anymore, that new hires don’t come. I had neither bonus nor increase. I think more and more of changing my profession, of opening a small restaurant-grocery store in a corner of the countryside. There are, however, great needs. But I don’t have too much faith anymore. “