During 2024, the Patient Advocate association received a total of 14,088 cases of alleged medical-health negligence —2,017 more than in 2023—, of which 798 have resulted in death, which represents 196 more deaths than in 2023. .

This is compiled in the 2024 Report published by El Defensor del Paciente this Monday, in which it indicates that it received a total of 38 cases of medical malpractice per day. With all this data, the association regrets the “disaster” and assures that “pre-pandemic figures” have been reached.

The most common cases that have occurred due to malpractice are poorly performed interventions, hasty discharges, poor care, hospital infections and delays in ambulances. “But the main reason is due to diagnostic error and loss of therapeutic opportunity,” the Report emphasizes.

108 babies were born with some disability

Breaking down by specialty and process, some 108 babies were born with some disability, which represents 3 more cases compared to the previous year, due to deliveries carried out improperly or with forceps, causing consequences such as fetal suffering, cerebral or brachial palsy.









“The worst thing about this section is that, in many of these cases, gynecologists do not inform the parents during pregnancy of the malformations of the fetus and then many babies die a few hours after birth because they are incompatible with life,” regrets the association.

Likewise, 351 cases have been received of people who underwent plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, with unsatisfactory results. The figure is higher compared to last year, with a total of 65 more cases.

In addition, 25 people died in cases in which after calling 112, either an ambulance was not sent to the home to transfer the patient to a hospital, or in those cases the response was late with more than an hour of delay.

For their part, 32 patients died from hospital infection because the hospital did not comply with the necessary aseptic measures. “This is a tiny number than the real number, since in Spain more people die each year from hospital infections than from traffic accidents,” highlights El Defensor del Paciente.

The Report also reflects that there were 134 cases of disability in patients after a surgical intervention, leaving them in a state of tetraplegia or paraplegia. This data represents 33 more cases recorded compared to 2023.

Cases of people affected by laser hair removal

In 2024, there were 70 cases of people affected by laser hair removal. The Patient Ombudsman considers that this is something to take into account, since it is a technique that in recent years has increased its practice within aesthetic chains.

“Some of them use lasers that are not of good quality, in addition to the fact that the personnel who perform these treatments are, in many cases, not doctors, and, therefore, are not qualified for this purpose,” he warns.

Likewise, there were 24 cases of hepatitis C (HCV) infection, the number is similar to the previous year, with one less case. The majority are caused by blood transfusions in interventions

On the other hand, 287 people reported having been discharged without being in optimal conditions to be able to go to work. “The lack of coordination between the contractual system and the protective system in Social Security is generating a serious imbalance in our system, with terrible consequences for the worker,” they point out.

Madrid leads the number of cases

In descending order, the autonomous communities with the most complaints of negligence are: Madrid (3,811 Cases); Andalusia (2,509); Catalonia (1,783); Valencian Community (992); Castile and León (812); Galicia (746); Castile-La Mancha (705); Basque Country (462); Murcia (454); Aragon (380); Canary Islands (307); Extremadura (290); Asturias (237); Cantabria (223); Balearic Islands (201); Navarre (99); La Rioja (62), and Ceuta and Melilla (15).

The most reported services in 2024 are waiting lists, followed by general surgery; Emergencies; Traumatology; Gynecology and Obstetrics; Dentistry and maxillofacial; medical transport and ambulances; Oncology; Cardiology, and Ophthalmology

Waiting lists

The Association points out that, from 2020 to 2024, waiting lists continue with a “meteoric rise”, at the same time that, in terms of justice for medical negligence, “the number of favorable rulings in which the distinctive “It is the diagnostic delay and late cancer treatments.”

Thus, they ensure that the guarantee deadlines are not met. «More than twenty years have passed since Royal Decree 605/2003, of May 23, was established, we find ourselves facing an outdated law. A law on waiting lists dating back to 2003 is more than obsolete. A new one should be approved,” they defend, while denouncing that “waiting lists are a fraud of law,” they explain.

In line, they remember that, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, as of June 30, 2024, the waiting times for a surgical intervention establish a new registry with 848,340 patients for an operation and an average time of 121 days .

«There have never been so many patients waiting to undergo surgery, because if we compare them with those in the 2023 report, there are 28,376 more, while the waiting time increases 9 days. The recorded data once again become the worst in the entire history of public health. “These are atrocious figures,” they highlight.

emergency services

The Report criticizes the situation of Emergency services. Thus, it points out the ten hospitals that have had the most complaints about their Emergency services due to “poor” management, in which “the staff of their professionals are in a situation of continuous discomfort, stress and exhaustion (both mental and physical). ».

“These are services with similar deficiencies during repeated stages of the year: patients overcrowded due to lack of space, insufficient number of beds, hours of waiting to receive assistance, brutal collapse,” explains the association.

In descending order, those with the most complaints for their Emergency services are: The Canary Islands University Hospital Complex (Santa Cruz de Tenerife); Toledo University Hospital; Santiago University Hospital Complex; La Paz University Hospital (Madrid); Vall d’Hebron University Hospital (Barcelona); Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital (Granada); Albacete University Hospital Complex; Son Espases University Hospital (Palma de Mallorca); Virgen del Rocío Regional Hospital Complex (Seville), and the San Pedro University Hospital (Logroño).

Disappointment with the Minister of Health

The association has expressed its disappointment with the Minister of Health, Mónica García, because “after almost a year and a half in office she has barely moved any strings.”

«Although, in Spain, health powers are transferred to the autonomous communities, the central government has the power to address these problems through a series of strategic and well-regulated measures. However, it seems that the Administration underestimates the seriousness of the current situation,” they explain.

At this point, they consider that “solid initiatives should be addressed that guarantee quality care for all citizens and restore the existing situation of the health system.” Such as, for example: increasing the budget items dedicated to Health in the General State Budgets, designing a National Health Plan that reduces inequalities between regions, improving the working conditions of health personnel, optimizing administrative tasks and guaranteeing an equitable distribution of the resources.