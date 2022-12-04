Vice-president-elect spoke about the importance of “zeroing the queue” of the SUS and possible support from the private sector to the programs

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Sunday (4.Dec.2022) that spending on Health for 2023 they need R$ 22 billion more than what was foreseen in the Budget.

After meeting with health experts at Hospital Sírio Libanês, the coordinator of the transition group spoke with journalists.

Alckmin spoke about the need for funding to “zero queue” of the Unified Health System (SUS). The former governor of São Paulo stated that “hiring the private sector” would be a valid option if needed.

Regarding vaccines, he argued that the immunization card should be incorporated into the Bolsa Família. He also said it was necessary to present it for school enrollments.

When asked about programs to encourage vaccination, he said it was fundamental “launch a large awareness campaign on the importance of vaccines”🇧🇷 According to him, the movement would feature artists, soccer players and would aim to show that “There is nothing sadder than losing a child”🇧🇷

Alckmin also stated that the transition group for health will remain active even after the beginning of the new mandate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

the senator Humberto Costa (PT) had already indicated the need for R$ 22.7 billion to recompose the Health Budget in 2023. According to the PT, the amount should come from the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling.