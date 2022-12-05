Health, discovered and reported by the Carabinieri dei Nas 165 “irregular” health workers in hospitals and RSA throughout Italy

It is alarm in several health facilities And public social welfare And private throughout the national territory, where they have been uncovered And reported 165 irregular health workers in hospitals And Rsa by the Carabinieri dei Nas. The control services, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, had been activated since mid-November, and led to a disappointing outcome.

It emerged, in fact, that numerous structures, to make up for at the shortage from personal And ensure minimum delivery of the care services and assistancethey increasingly resort to procurement contracts to make use of healthcare professionals provided by external companies, usually associated with cooperatives, not always in order. The military made 1,934 accesses to health facilities, monitoring 637 private companies/cooperatives and verifying the suitability of over 11,600 figures including doctors (13%), nurses (25%) and other health professions (62%) (social welfare workers, technicians laboratory and similar figures).

So different have emerged cases from abusive exercise of the profession (43 operators), especially concerning the unfolding from nursing activities in lack of registration and without the recognition of qualifications acquired abroad, frequently favored by the lack of prior verification by the managers of the cooperatives. Furthermore, there are numerous violations highlighted by the Nas regarding the use of external health figures, placed in work activity without the proper training on the protection of safety in the workplace; have also been ascertained and disputed violations for authorization shortcomingsfunctional and structural which led, in the most serious cases, to the closure of 5 social-health structures.

Nas: irregular health overdrafts, but also owners of cooperatives and hospitals and RSA

But they are not the only significant data, unfortunately: the Nas have in fact reported overall 205 people, between managers from cooperatives, holders from health facilities and healthcare professionals, of which 83 to the judicial authority and 122 to the administrative one. In particular, 8 owners of cooperatives were referred for the hypothesis of crime of fraud and non-performance in public supplies held responsible for having sent personnel for assistance activities auxiliary at public hospitals, in a lower number than that provided for by the contractual conditions with the Health Authority. Or did they employ simple auxiliary staff, without the required qualificationinstead of socio-health professional figures (oss) and, finally, medical personnel not specialized for the position to be filled.

During the inspections, the Carabinieri found the supply of doctors by cooperatives with an age higher than that contractually established – even over 70 – and the outsourced use of human resources not suitable for the needs of specific hospital departments, such as the supply in “obstetrics and gynecology” departments of healthcare personnel, including general practitioners, not trained to manage caesarean sections or, again, medical personnel to be employed in the emergency room not specialized in “emergency medicine”.

