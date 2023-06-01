“A ten-year investment of 200 million dollars in Italy, these are the numbers at the heart of the new partnership for the production of oncological drugs signed between BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA and MSD, the American multinational leader in the pharmaceutical sector. The investment is part of the within MSD’s mission “to invent for life”, and being part of a collaboration process with institutions in order to make an important contribution in terms of investments in research and technological development and in the pharmaceutical field.”