Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection mourned a cancer patient who arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip, after he was suffering from a critical condition and an advanced stage of cancer.

The Ministry, in a statement published on its official account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter), “offered its sincere condolences to the patient’s family, praying to God Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and inspire his family with patience and solace.”

The Ministry indicated that “the patient, aged 58 years, was suffering from several complications. Immediately upon his arrival in the country, he was transferred to a specialized health facility to complete his treatment, but his health condition continued to deteriorate until he died as a result of a heart attack.”

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection emphasized “continuing to provide health care services to all patients and injured people who have arrived in the country, in accordance with the highest health care standards, noting that their conditions range from moderate to critical.”